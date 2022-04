McGuire, Louis W.



January 28, 1936 - March 15, 2021



Preceded in death by wife, Charlotte; parents, Les and Rose McGuire; three brothers and three sisters.



Survived by his five children: Don (Rhonda), Connie McGuire, Stephanie (Jim) Peterson, Mike (Linda) and Mark (Sandi), all of Omaha; 12 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.



A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Stephanie Peterson, 1701 Eastview Drive, Papillion, NE 68046.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.