Riedmann, Louis M., Sr. "Lou"
January 22, 1935 - March 15, 2022
Preceded in death by wife, Sharon; parents; and 7 siblings. Survived by children: Louis "Chip" Riedmann (Pat) and grandchildren Christopher (Amber) and Courtney; Beth Riedmann; Gayle Riedmann and grandchildren Auben Hendrix (James), Lena Kazer (Quinn), and Max Kazer; Joyce Vasha (Augie) and grandchildren Aron (Erika) and Alec; and Lisa Lackovic (Robert) and grandchildren Amy Gunn (Brandon) and Bobby (Kati); 9 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.
VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10:30am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children
or Lauritzen Gardens Riedmann Herb Garden. To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.