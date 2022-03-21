Menu
Louis M. "Lou" Riedmann Sr.
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Riedmann, Louis M., Sr. "Lou"

January 22, 1935 - March 15, 2022

VISITATION begins Wednesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday at 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Private Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children, or Lauritzen Gardens Riedmann Herb Garden.

To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
23
Wake
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
A very special man. He´ll be missed but certainly not forgotten.
Peter Whitted
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Lou was so friendly and giving.
Jeff and Molly Ferris
March 22, 2022
My condolences to Gayle and all his family. I knew "Mr. Reidmann" in the 1960s when I'd play at their house in Dundee with Gayle. He was such a great father to all of those kids, and always so kind to me. Godspeed, Lou!
Sara Skochdopole Holman
Friend
March 21, 2022
