Riedmann, Louis M., Sr. "Lou"
January 22, 1935 - March 15, 2022
VISITATION begins Wednesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday at 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Private Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children
, or Lauritzen Gardens Riedmann Herb Garden.
To view the live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Cast Button" on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2022.