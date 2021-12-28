Simpson, Louis A. Jr.
March 18, 1951 - December 24, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Louis, Sr. and Rita Simpson. Survived by wife, Kathryn Simpson; children, Tabitha, Tulani, Alisabeth, Alexandria, Samuel, Luke, and Bethany; 10 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Gladys) Simpson; sister, Judy DePaulitte; niece and nephew.
SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.
Memorials to the Kidney Foundation.
Please join us for the webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/louis-simpson
or on our website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.