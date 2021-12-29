Menu
Louis A. Simpson Jr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Simpson, Louis A. Jr.

March 18, 1951 - December 24, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Louis, Sr. and Rita Simpson.

Survived by wife, Kathryn Simpson; children, Tabitha, Tulani, Alisabeth, Alexandria, Samuel, Luke, and Bethany; 10 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Gladys) Simpson; sister, Judy DePaulitte; niece and nephew.

SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery.

VISITATION on Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the Kidney Foundation. Please join us for the webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/louis-simpson or on our website.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES

AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
30
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Dearest Kath xxx I want you to know that although I am across the seas, and many miles away here in England, I was with you today, in my heart and yours. Love you. David.
David Phillips
December 30, 2021
Sending all our love and prayers xxx
Lou and Guy
December 30, 2021
Krypton Comics
December 28, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 28, 2021
