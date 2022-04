Simpson, Louis A. Jr.March 18, 1951 - December 24, 2021Preceded in death by parents, Louis, Sr. and Rita Simpson.Survived by wife, Kathryn Simpson; children, Tabitha, Tulani, Alisabeth, Alexandria, Samuel, Luke, and Bethany; 10 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Gladys) Simpson; sister, Judy DePaulitte; niece and nephew.SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery.VISITATION on Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to the Kidney Foundation. Please join us for the webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/louis-simpson or on our website.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIESAND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com