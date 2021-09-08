Menu
Louis A. Sojka M.D.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Sojka, Louis A., M.D.

November 29, 1930 - September 6, 2021

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 10th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 11th, 10am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Private Family Burial. Memorials are suggested to Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey and School, www.mountmichael.org, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Jackie and family, I was saddened to learn of Dr. Sojka's passing away. Our mother, Virginia Gerber, had many wonderful working experiences with Dr. Sojka and many fond memories. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Charlene Gerber Helgoth
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remembering Dr Sojka as Ed´s family Dr and your family with Scotus Central Catholic. Many good memories. Sarah and Kari as classmates from 1st grade through Senior year of HS. RIP Dr Sojka
Ed and Mary Hittner
Friend
September 10, 2021
Jackie, Fr. Louis and family We are saddened at the death of Dr. Sojka. He gave so much to his profession and to his community. Our sympathy and prayers go out to you.
Pat and Frank Dowd
Work
September 9, 2021
Jackie and family, We were sad to hear of Dr. Lou's death. He contributed so much to the Columbus area. He visited me in the hospital when I had our daughter, Jen. He was such a good man. You have our sincere condolences. Carl and Maryjane Sojka
Maryjane and Carl
Family
September 8, 2021
Jackie and family, we were sad to hear of Lou's death. Lou contributed so much to the Columbus area. I remember when he visited me in the hospital when I had our daughter, Jen. Lou was such a good man. You have our condolences. Carl and Maryjane Sojka
Maryjane and Carl
September 8, 2021
We were saddened to learn of Dr. Sojka's passing. He was a kind and gentle man, who left a wonderful legacy to his family. God be with you all now.
Cheryl Thomas-Miller
September 8, 2021
My mother worked for Dr. Sojka for many years. Once in a while I babysat Mathew, Mark,Luke ...don't recall if Ann was there yet. Fond memories..
Susan Hoegerl Escamilla
September 8, 2021
Sad to hear of Dr Sojka´s passing. He was a great person and physician. Always enjoying talking with him. Prayers to the family.
Kay Zoucha
Other
September 8, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Lou´s passing as he was a good neighbor, friend and mentor. He could aways make others laugh and had a smile on his face. Now he is sharing that same smile with so many as a favored angel with God´s hand on his shoulder.
Jim and Diane Stauffer
Friend
September 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dr. Sojka's passing. I enjoyed working with him early in my career and appreciated his words of wisdom.
Ronald Ernst
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results