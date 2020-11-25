Menu
Louise B. Cole
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Cole, Louise B.

February 14, 1934 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Sampson and Nettie Barnes; sisters: Mardell Hare, Hazel Millbrook, Thelma Ward, Wilma Poole, Lucille Barnes; brothers: Leroy Barnes, Elvin Barnes; grandson, Michael A. Parker Sr. Survived by son, Andrew L. Barnes; special daughter-in-law, Judith Barnes-Wright; granddaughters, Anlena and Brandi Barnes; great-grandson, Miles-Ellington Parker; brothers, Oussie Caddell and Otis Barnes.

Private family services due to current COVID-19 CDC restrictions. See website for livestreaming details. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
