Latimer, Louise
Age 91 - October 18, 2020
Survived by sons: LaRohn (Brenda) of Bloomington MN, and Lathan (Lisa) Latimer of Lincoln, NE; daughters: Louise II, Lauren Latimer, Lonnetta Daye, all Omaha; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grand; other relatives.
VIEWING: 4-6pm Tuesday. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.
THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
3920 N. 24th St. |
402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.