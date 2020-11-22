Bates, Louise Lee (nee DeBaets)



October 31, 1928 - November 19, 2020



Died from complications of the corona virus. Born in Chicago IL, she was a long time resident of the Keystone neighborhood in Omaha. She was an Executive Secretary at Woodmen of the World headquarters. Louise traveled extensively, first with her husband in the Air Force, and later with Elderhostels and in her camper. She was a member of RVing Women and the Loners on Wheels camping groups. She loved discovering what was around the next bend in the road.



She is survived by eight nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are through Ryan Funeral Home in Madison Wisconsin. Burial will be Private.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.