Louise L. Slizoski
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Slizoski, Louise L.

May 30, 1924 - December 7, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Steve; grandson, Mitchell; 8 siblings.

Survived by daughters, Sharon Boll and Cecelia Morton (Mark); grandchildren, Justine, Phil, Elliot, Russell and Maxwell; great grandchildren, Journey, Jayda, Oliver and Millie; sisters-in-law, Suzie Vinski and Rose Synowiecki.

VISITATION: Sunday, after 3pm with VIGIL SERVICE: 4pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10am St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment St. John Cemetery.

To view a broadcast of the services, go to obituary on the funeral home website and click on "Stream Funeral Service".

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
13
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NE
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Louise had a great laugh that was contagious. Carol
Carol Latzel
December 12, 2020
