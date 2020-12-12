Slizoski, Louise L.



May 30, 1924 - December 7, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Steve; grandson, Mitchell; 8 siblings.



Survived by daughters, Sharon Boll and Cecelia Morton (Mark); grandchildren, Justine, Phil, Elliot, Russell and Maxwell; great grandchildren, Journey, Jayda, Oliver and Millie; sisters-in-law, Suzie Vinski and Rose Synowiecki.



VISITATION: Sunday, after 3pm with VIGIL SERVICE: 4pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10am St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment St. John Cemetery.



