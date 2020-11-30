Martin, Louise T.
June 11, 1943 - November 28, 2020
Age 77, of Bellevue, NE. Preceded in death by husband Richard; son Christopher; and brother David French.
Survived by sons, Bill (Theresa), Jeff (Cathy), and Kevin (Cindy); grandchildren, Megan and Katelyn Martin, Dustin Miller (Heather), and Nicole, Eric, Ian, Rebecca, Tyler and Kimberly Martin; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Milo; and brother Brian French.
No services at this time.
Memorials may be directed to The Special Olympics
athttps://specialolympics.org
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.