Lowell L. Aspegren
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Aspegren, Lowell L.

September 1, 1944 - March 28, 2021

Survived by wife, Susan L. Williamson; daughter, Latisha Lutz (Kevin); son, Jeffrey (deceased); granddaughter, Payton Lutz; siblings: Larry Aspegren (Nina), Lyle Aspegren (Deedra), and Colleen Jacobson (Larry, deceased).

VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Friday, April 2nd from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Papillion Community Foundation and the Midlands Community Foundation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Can't believe it has beem a year. We all miss his phone calls and cheer. RIIP Uncle Lowell
Woods family
Family
March 24, 2022
Jennifer Woods
May 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Lowell's passing. Lovely man. Neighbor and friends at Riverside Lakes many years ago.
Patricia Kirk
April 2, 2021
Lowell is my first cousin. Our deepest sympathy to Sue and Tish, choline, Larry, and Lyle.
John and Deanna (Slater) Johnson
April 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of Lowell´s passing I had a trucking Co and hauled loads for him always enjoyed working with him he always called me Mad Dog because my initial was M.D
Merle Holmes
April 1, 2021
God is the source of strength and comfort as you remember Lowell. I remember Lowell from CCHS where he was always involved in sports and other activities. He was a faithful reunion attendee and was a delight to see at those get togethers. A couple of shots from our yearbook are included.
Fred Echternacht
April 1, 2021
We are so truly sorry to hear of Lowell’s passing. We had the pleasure of knowing him for many years as an integral part of our company, West Plains. His kindness and generosity were contagious and will not be forgotten. Our thoughts go out to you during this difficult time.

Amit and Arpita Bhandari
Coworker
March 31, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Lowell passing. He was a great guy to work with and always willing to mentor. He always had a smile and great stories. He was very generous and would do anything for ya.
Glenda
March 31, 2021
So sad to hear about Lowell, I worked with him at West plains years ago, and traded feed with him more recently. Always enjoyed talking to him. Every time he called he would say, you look nice today! His sense of humor was great! He was so kind. Always talking about his family and how special they were. Prayers
Kristan
March 30, 2021
Uncle Lowell will be missed...always kind and fun and a pleasure to be around. Deepest condolences to Sue and Tish.
Julie Aspegren Gage
March 30, 2021
I am very sorry & shocked to hear of Lowell's passing. We were childhood friends, classmates and spent the last couple of years going to high school reunion together and communicating via email.
Gene Hughes
March 30, 2021
Thinking of you all at this difficult time in your lives. Take care and hold on to all those good memories.
Betty Ruegge
March 30, 2021
To Amy, & Cindy .... I was very shocked and saddened to learn about Lowell´s passing . I will always remember his kind heart & fun sense of humor . Last time I saw him , was when he took us out for Chinese in LaVista . Such a dear man ..... Prayers to Lowell ......
Barb Haskin
March 30, 2021
