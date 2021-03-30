Aspegren, Lowell L.
September 1, 1944 - March 28, 2021
Survived by wife, Susan L. Williamson; daughter, Latisha Lutz (Kevin); son, Jeffrey (deceased); granddaughter, Payton Lutz; siblings: Larry Aspegren (Nina), Lyle Aspegren (Deedra), and Colleen Jacobson (Larry, deceased).
VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Friday, April 2nd from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Papillion Community Foundation and the Midlands Community Foundation.
