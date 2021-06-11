Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lowell Craig Johnson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Johnson, Lowell Craig

August 14, 1947 - June 3, 2021

Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Inez Johnson; brother, Lynwood Johnson. Survived by daughter Elizabeth and her husband Jerrod Dillon; grandchildren Jase, Morgan and Sydney.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14, at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue, with visitation one hour prior. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Johnson obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
9:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue, NE
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Elizabeth and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Losing a loved one is never easy or something you´ll ever forget. Take time to remember your dad and all the happy memories you have of him. May Gods comfort be a warm embrace to your heart. Aunt Mary
Aunt Mary
Family
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results