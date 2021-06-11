Johnson, Lowell CraigAugust 14, 1947 - June 3, 2021Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Inez Johnson; brother, Lynwood Johnson. Survived by daughter Elizabeth and her husband Jerrod Dillon; grandchildren Jase, Morgan and Sydney.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14, at 10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2210 Harlan Drive, Bellevue, with visitation one hour prior. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Johnson obituary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Military Honors: Offutt AFB Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com