Vincent, Loyal A.December 19, 1935 - October 1, 2021Omaha - Survived by Passed away peacefully at Lakeside Hospital at 3:13am on Oct. 1, 2021. He was born Dec. 19th in Phillips County, Kansas to Alvin & Marian Vincent. Loyal is survived by wife of 29 years: Linda Vincent; sons: Steven (Paula), Clay (Chris), Cameron (Megan), Douglas (Korcek); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Rita Archibald, Rodney (Julia).Visitation 1 hour prior to service; Service 10am Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE; Interment Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS at 5pm Friday. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church or The Gideons.