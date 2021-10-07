Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loyal A. Vincent
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Vincent, Loyal A.

December 19, 1935 - October 1, 2021

Omaha - Survived by Passed away peacefully at Lakeside Hospital at 3:13am on Oct. 1, 2021. He was born Dec. 19th in Phillips County, Kansas to Alvin & Marian Vincent. Loyal is survived by wife of 29 years: Linda Vincent; sons: Steven (Paula), Clay (Chris), Cameron (Megan), Douglas (Korcek); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Rita Archibald, Rodney (Julia).

Visitation 1 hour prior to service; Service 10am Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE; Interment Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS at 5pm Friday. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church or The Gideons.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE
Oct
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
15002 Blondo St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results