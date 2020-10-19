Edmonds, Lucile C.



Age 90 - October 15, 2020



Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Adelaida and John Steven Zuroske; and seven brothers and sisters. Survived by brother, Johnny Zuroske; sister, Evelyn Rech and brother-in-law, Jerome Merrick; children: Deborah Devine (Dennis) of Taos NM, Mary Ernstmann (Glen) of Greenwood MO, Sheila Stanford (Layne) of Plattsmouth NE, Steven Edmonds (Jodene), Timothy Edmonds, Christine Edmonds, and Lucretia McFarland (Jeffrey), all of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: Tuesday, October 20, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha. INTERMENT in Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah, IA. Memorials to Paralyzed American Veterans, or St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.



See Good Shepherd Funeral Home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.