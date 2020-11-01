Orr, Lucilla "Lu" (Caniglia)



December 10, 1945 - October 31, 2020



Passed away following a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife, mother, step-mother, and grandmother. Preceded in death by beloved son, Chuck Catania III; and parents, Sebastian and Frances Caniglia. Survived by loving husband, Timothy; treasured daughter, Lisa Catania; step-children, Heather Langenfeld (Rob), Kimberly Smith, and T.J. Orr (Katie); 9 step-grandchildren; brothers, Vito (Lois), John (Cindy), Joe (Terri), and Mike (Connie) Caniglia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dan Orr (Marilyn), Kathy Casey (Bob), Tom Orr (Shannon), Maureen Scronce, and Colleen Muth (Ed); several caring family members including aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and cherished pets, Baylor and Gracie.



VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, November 2nd, 7pm West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 3rd, 10:30am, St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Private Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.