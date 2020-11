Bisson, Lucille J. (Kuka)September 27, 1935 - November 24, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Virgil Bisson; parents, Frank and Stella (Deering) Zoran Kuka, and Anna (Olek) Kuka; siblings, Joseph, Delores, John and Mary. Survived by children, Stacey (Steve) Henning and Doug (Liz) Bisson; grandsons, Cole Bisson and Christopher Henning; sister, Bernie (George) Beniek; and many other dear extended family members and friends.Services to be announced at a later date.Westlawn-HillcrestFuneral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com