Lynne,

I will always remember car pooling with you to school. You always put a smile on my face everytime I saw you. Your warmth, and genuine concern for the wellbeing of others is a sad loss. Selfishly I will miss that in my life.

The only thing that makes me smile now is knowing that you, and my mom are laughing and catching up on gossip now in heaven.

James Yarnell Friend December 12, 2020