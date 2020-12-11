Menu
Lucretia "Lynne" Steele
1945 - 2020
Steele, Lucretia "Lynne"

January 30, 1945 - December 8, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Hart and Nida Yvonne Steele; and one brother, C.H. Steele III. Survived by daughter, Natalie (Ullerich) Olson; son, Brad Ullerich; grandchildren, Blayke and Bryanna Olson, Taylor and Brynn Ullerich; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ullerich, all of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Pamela S. Steele, of Scottsdale, AZ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Connie Ullerich, of Omaha, NE; special friend, Terry Traynor, of Omaha, NE; many other relatives, dear friends; and her precious dachshund, Livi, who was her pride and joy.

Lynne was born in New Orleans, LA and raised in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1963 and attended some college at Kansas University in Lawrence, KS. She was a Jayhawk through and through! She moved to Omaha in 1966 and this is where she raised her family and lived the rest of the days of her life. She was very active in the community. She was a member of the both the Assistance League of Omaha and the Junior League of Omaha for many years. After this she was a member of the Elks Lodge #39. During her time as an Elk, her greatest accomplishment was being the first female Exalted Ruler in the State of Nebraska. Lynne also enjoyed bowling, golfing, floral gardening, and baking her famous frosted sugar cookies for every holiday, as well as other important events. She had been employed at Belton Hearing Aid Center for 25 years, until retirement in 2018.

VISITATION: The family will greet family and friends on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn from 3-5pm. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn at 1pm. Memorials to the American Lung Association.

PLEASE NOTE: Forest Lawn is following CDC guidelines for social distancing, maximum capacity for the visitation and the funeral service will each be monitored and masks are required. It is the family's wish that everyone will respect this and follow guidelines for safe social distancing. For live streaming go to the funeral home website.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Road

Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences Natalie, Brad and Terry & family as Lynne was a great friend and did many great things for Omaha Lodge 39. I am proud to help set a precedent by proposing her to be the 1st female member of our Lodge and she went on to do many, many, many great things for the Lodge. She made history and will surely be missed - Love, Bob & Mary Taylor
BOB & MARY TAYLOR
December 14, 2020
I loved the outings with your mom or visiting her. She will be greatly missed. Prayers Natalie and Brad and your families.
Teri Rosso
December 12, 2020
Lynne,
I will always remember car pooling with you to school. You always put a smile on my face everytime I saw you. Your warmth, and genuine concern for the wellbeing of others is a sad loss. Selfishly I will miss that in my life.
The only thing that makes me smile now is knowing that you, and my mom are laughing and catching up on gossip now in heaven.
James Yarnell
Friend
December 12, 2020
You will be greatly missed by so many people. Condolences to the family & Livi. Thanks for many years of being Moms (Irene) best friend & all your help & support. Love you.
Bonnie Bosch
December 11, 2020
