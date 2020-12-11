Steele, Lucretia "Lynne"
January 30, 1945 - December 8, 2020
Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Hart and Nida Yvonne Steele; and one brother, C.H. Steele III. Survived by daughter, Natalie (Ullerich) Olson; son, Brad Ullerich; grandchildren, Blayke and Bryanna Olson, Taylor and Brynn Ullerich; great-granddaughter, Audrey Ullerich, all of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Pamela S. Steele, of Scottsdale, AZ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dean and Connie Ullerich, of Omaha, NE; special friend, Terry Traynor, of Omaha, NE; many other relatives, dear friends; and her precious dachshund, Livi, who was her pride and joy.
Lynne was born in New Orleans, LA and raised in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1963 and attended some college at Kansas University in Lawrence, KS. She was a Jayhawk through and through! She moved to Omaha in 1966 and this is where she raised her family and lived the rest of the days of her life. She was very active in the community. She was a member of the both the Assistance League of Omaha and the Junior League of Omaha for many years. After this she was a member of the Elks Lodge #39. During her time as an Elk, her greatest accomplishment was being the first female Exalted Ruler in the State of Nebraska. Lynne also enjoyed bowling, golfing, floral gardening, and baking her famous frosted sugar cookies for every holiday, as well as other important events. She had been employed at Belton Hearing Aid Center for 25 years, until retirement in 2018.
VISITATION: The family will greet family and friends on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn from 3-5pm. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn at 1pm. Memorials to the American Lung Association
.
PLEASE NOTE: Forest Lawn is following CDC guidelines for social distancing, maximum capacity for the visitation and the funeral service will each be monitored and masks are required. It is the family's wish that everyone will respect this and follow guidelines for safe social distancing. For live streaming go to the funeral home website.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Road
Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.