Davenport, Luella Ann "Lue"



November 9, 1935 - October 12, 2020



Lue was born to John and Ruie Jacobsen in Alliance, NE. She attended Doane College and received her Degree in Education. After graduating, she became a teacher in various schools, teaching various subjects, including physical education. She also had a passion for swimming, joining the synchronized swimming team in college, Masters Swim Program in Omaha, and lap-swimming up until just months ago.



Lue was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis Davenport; and brother, John Jacobsen Jr. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Davenport, and Jennifer (Patrick) Davenport-Snell; granddaughter, Sierra Davenport-Feeney; sister-in-law, Hazel Jacobsen; niece, Linda (John) Downey; nephew, Mark (Helen) Jacobsen; and numerous other beloved family and friends.



CELEBRATION of LIFE: 2pm Sunday, October 25, at Office West Lounge, 1266 South 119th Court, Omaha, NE. Memorial donations to Nebraska Children's Home and\or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.