MacNaughton, Luther E



July 24, 1938 - September 18, 2021



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 16th at 11am at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S 36th St. Memorials are suggested to First Central Congregational Church or Brownville Concert Series.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.