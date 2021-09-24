Luther passed away the morning of September 18th at Jose Harper Hospice House.
Luther was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa and was the last of 4 children to Merryl and Aeline MacNaughton. He attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and met his wife, fellow art student, Barbara Cullum. They were married on June 10, 1961. Luther served in the Army National Guard for 6 years following graduation. A job change brought the growing family from Des Moines to Omaha, Nebraska where he lived in or around the remainder of his life.
It was in Nebraska where Luther started MacNaughton Graphics. While his business utilized his graphic arts background initially it later incorporated photography and sound. Recently, he branched out to assist in converting a pod cast to a published book. Just last week, he was working on the fall Beaver Lake News magazine.
Music was an enjoyment to Luther throughout his life. He was actively involved in the First Central Congregational church choir, Brownville concert series and had 100's of albums, cassettes, CD's and downloaded music.
Luther is survived by wife Barbara; 4 children, Scott MacNaughton (Terri), Peggy Baur (James), Jill MacNaughton (Bill Slaikeu), Peter MacNaughton (Rachelle); sister Dona Stenstrom; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: October 16, 11am, First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 S 36th Street. Lunch and fellowship to follow. BURIAL SERVICE: October 23, 3pm, Rose Hill Cemetery, Eagle Grove, IA.
First Central Congregational United Church of Christ
412 S 36th Street., NE
Oct
23
Burial
3:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Eagle Grove, IA
Kremer Funeral Home
Our sympathy to your family. Gary is one of Madeline Schoonover Roscoe's grandsons. Gary's mother, Margaret Roscoe Peterson, had this photo of Aeline and Madeline Schoonover for many years. Thought you might like to see it.
Gary and Ginny Peterson
Family
October 24, 2021
Barbara and family, I am sorry for your loss. But it was good to be able to help Luther out so recently. He was our longest customer here at the print shop and he will be missed. Travel well my friend
michael prescott
Work
September 28, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. We remember the years as next door neighbors and how much we enjoyed Luther, Barb and the children. It was a good time for us all.
Bill and Marlene Muse
Friend
September 25, 2021
Dear family of Luther. I'm very sorry for your loss. I was lucky enough to work with Luther on the election board. He will be missed but also remembered fondly.
Bobby Adam
September 24, 2021
Dear Barbara and family, I'm very sorry for your loss.
Luther was a very gentle caring man and always had a great sense of humor when he would come in for a visit at Curzon. He will be missed but also remembered fondly.
Barb Boicourt
Work
September 24, 2021
I remember Mr. MacNaughton, who would always take time to banter with the guys and me. He was good-natured and I remember his laugh. I credit him for introducing me to real Chinese food. Travel well, Mr. MacNaughton.
Keith Dutch
Friend
September 24, 2021
I´m sorry to learn of Luthers passing. I´ve been friends with him, Barb and his four children for years! Luther helped me with sound and sound equipment for Central Highs productions for whenever I asked! I also did several voice ads for him! My love to Barb, Scott, Peggy, Jill, Peter and their families! May Light Perpetual Shine Upon Him!