MacNaughton, Luther



July 24, 1938 - September 18, 2021



Luther passed away the morning of September 18th at Jose Harper Hospice House.



Luther was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa and was the last of 4 children to Merryl and Aeline MacNaughton. He attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and met his wife, fellow art student, Barbara Cullum. They were married on June 10, 1961. Luther served in the Army National Guard for 6 years following graduation. A job change brought the growing family from Des Moines to Omaha, Nebraska where he lived in or around the remainder of his life.



It was in Nebraska where Luther started MacNaughton Graphics. While his business utilized his graphic arts background initially it later incorporated photography and sound. Recently, he branched out to assist in converting a pod cast to a published book. Just last week, he was working on the fall Beaver Lake News magazine.



Music was an enjoyment to Luther throughout his life. He was actively involved in the First Central Congregational church choir, Brownville concert series and had 100's of albums, cassettes, CD's and downloaded music.



Luther is survived by wife Barbara; 4 children, Scott MacNaughton (Terri), Peggy Baur (James), Jill MacNaughton (Bill Slaikeu), Peter MacNaughton (Rachelle); sister Dona Stenstrom; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: October 16, 11am, First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 S 36th Street. Lunch and fellowship to follow. BURIAL SERVICE: October 23, 3pm, Rose Hill Cemetery, Eagle Grove, IA.



Kremer Funeral Home



6302 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.