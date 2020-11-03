Menu
Lydia B. Greco
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Greco, Lydia B. (Winfield)

March 2, 1932 - October 30, 2020

Lydia has reunited with her husband Mike, who had passed away on October 16, 2020 after 71 years of marriage. Preceded in death also by parents, James Winfield and Nannie (Patton)Winfield; and siblings.

Survived by sons, Tom (Sharon) Greco, and John Greco; daughter Gina Zaner; 6 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Private Family Service will be held at St Columbkille and Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice or Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
