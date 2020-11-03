Greco, Lydia B. (Winfield)



March 2, 1932 - October 30, 2020



Lydia has reunited with her husband Mike, who had passed away on October 16, 2020 after 71 years of marriage. Preceded in death also by parents, James Winfield and Nannie (Patton)Winfield; and siblings.



Survived by sons, Tom (Sharon) Greco, and John Greco; daughter Gina Zaner; 6 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



A Private Family Service will be held at St Columbkille and Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice or Nebraska Chapter Alzheimer's.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.