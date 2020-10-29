Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lyle A. Doll
Doll, Lyle A.

Age 96, of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by daughter, Laurie; and wife, Gladys. Survived by son, Johnny of Elkhorn.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Radio Talking Book or NE Commission for the Blind. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.