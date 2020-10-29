Doll, Lyle A.
Age 96, of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by daughter, Laurie; and wife, Gladys. Survived by son, Johnny of Elkhorn.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Radio Talking Book or NE Commission for the Blind. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.