Joons, Lyle F.



August 22, 1941 - April 14, 2022



Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy A. Joons; and sister, Sharon P. Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Pauline Joons; children, Russell S. (Sandy) Joons, Rick (Corrie) Joons, Anthony A. (Julianne) Aguilera, and Annette N. Reafleng; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale L. Joons.



VISITATION will take place on Tuesday, April 19, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Wednesday, April 20, at 10:30am at Good News Church (7415 Hickory St., Omaha, NE. 68124).



Memorials have been directed by the family to the Sienna Frances House, Open Door Mission, or the Magic Touch Scholarship Fund. BURIAL in Evergreen Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.