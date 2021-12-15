Menu
Lyle D. Maly
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
Maly, Lyle D.

April 21, 1961 - December 13, 2021

Age 60, of Weston, NE.

Survived by sons, Eddie Maly and Sam Maly; grandson, Hunter Maly; mother, Dolores Maly; many other family members and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 10:30am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 5-7pm, with 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Dec
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Dolores and all, My heart is broken and I wish and pray God's love to surround you all. Lyle was my better half all through High School...I am so sorry for your loss. Please know of my love. Marty..aka Cash
Bishop Marty (Kelly) Shanahan
December 15, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family
Mary Murren
December 15, 2021
