Maly, Lyle D.
April 21, 1961 - December 13, 2021
Age 60, of Weston, NE.
Survived by sons, Eddie Maly and Sam Maly; grandson, Hunter Maly; mother, Dolores Maly; many other family members and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 10:30am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE. VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 5-7pm, with 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the Church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.