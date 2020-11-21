Menu
Lyn A. Kopp
Kopp, Lyn A.

June 28, 1948 - November 18, 2020

VISITATION at Mortuary Friday, Nov. 27, from 6-8pm.

FUNERAL SERVICE with Social Distancing and Limited Seating capacity Saturday, Nov. 28, 10am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Papillion. Livestream can be found at https://stpaulspapio.org/main-page/watchlive/

Private Family Interment Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St Pauls UMC - Sunday School Fund.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
