Ehrlich, Lynda K.
October 9, 1946 - December 24, 2021
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 29th, at 11am, Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. INTERMENT in the Russell, KS City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master. To view a live broadcast of Funeral, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.