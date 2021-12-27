Menu
Lynda K. Ehrlich
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Ehrlich, Lynda K.

October 9, 1946 - December 24, 2021

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 29th, at 11am, Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. INTERMENT in the Russell, KS City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master. To view a live broadcast of Funeral, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
29
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S. 114th St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynda will be very missed! She emailed her friends daily, even between Dr. appointments. She loved Ed so much and daughter Connie & grandson Doug. She loved - God, her church, the Rowdies, and most anyone she met. I will miss her and her messages and her love. a Rowdie, Sallyann
Sallyann Willett
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am missing a very important part of my life since 1946 when Mildred called my Mom and said, "Guess what we have? We have a beautiful baby girl to call our very own! " Then in 1954, I took her little hand and was with her on her way to have her tonsils removed at Oakland Memorial Hosp. ,Oakland,NE. and the many e-mails she has sent me to keep me in contact with my relation in NE. What a dear,sweet person , who is now in a safer place that Jesus says, " I go to prepare a place for you that where I am, you may be also. " I pray for strength for her family during this time.
LaVonne, Ken, and Carmen Shodeen
Family
December 29, 2021
Our apologies for not being able to be here in person. We thank you all for being here to celebrate the life of the most beautiful, kind, courageous, loyal, and loving woman that we were all blessed to have. For me, she was not only a mother but a friend and confidant who would never judge, give advice when asked, and always seemed to know exactly what to say to share hope with a smile in her voice. She had this knack of not only comforting you; by the end of the conversation, you'd be laughing together, having almost completely forgotten your troubles. She radiated love, peace, compassion, and faith. She will be missed by many. I used to joke that she had the direct line to Heaven, and now she doesn't need to waste time dialing because she's too busy singing and dancing on the golden streets with her mother, brother, and all the Angels. We love you, Mom.
Connie & Jamie Freeman
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lynda. What a great lady and cousin. Prayers to Ed and Connie and family.
Mary Ross
Family
December 27, 2021
Going to miss. The emails that kept me in touch with the family . You all have my sympathy
John Realph
December 27, 2021
My condolences to the family!! My prayers are with you in this trying time. Lynda-You were a beautiful person inside and out!! Heaven gained an angel with you! Until we meet again someday....
Janet (Dorsey) Richter
Friend
December 27, 2021
