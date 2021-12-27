Our apologies for not being able to be here in person. We thank you all for being here to celebrate the life of the most beautiful, kind, courageous, loyal, and loving woman that we were all blessed to have. For me, she was not only a mother but a friend and confidant who would never judge, give advice when asked, and always seemed to know exactly what to say to share hope with a smile in her voice. She had this knack of not only comforting you; by the end of the conversation, you'd be laughing together, having almost completely forgotten your troubles. She radiated love, peace, compassion, and faith. She will be missed by many. I used to joke that she had the direct line to Heaven, and now she doesn't need to waste time dialing because she's too busy singing and dancing on the golden streets with her mother, brother, and all the Angels. We love you, Mom.

Connie & Jamie Freeman Family December 29, 2021