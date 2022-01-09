Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynn Marie Hamill
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
Hamill, Lynn Marie

June 1, 1950 - January 6, 2022

Lynn Marie Hamill went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2022, at age 71 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Lynn was born to Paul and Arlene Giziewski on June 1, 1950, in Huron, SD. In her youth, she excelled in school and was on her high school debate team, and played trombone in the band.

Lynn met her husband, John Joseph Hamill in 1972, the year she graduated college. They married on June 1, 1973, and went on to have two children, John Andrew and Elizabeth Marie.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Lynn was a longtime Elementary Music Teacher in the Omaha Catholic School System. She loved working in her garden, singing in the Church choir, playing her trombone and piano, and animals, especially horses. Throughout her adult life, she held an unwavering faith in God and trust in the Bible.

Lynn joins her parents, Paul and Arlene; and brother, Mark in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Paula (Timothy) Speidel of Belle Fourche, SD; her brother, Kevin (Kathy) Giziewski of Champlin, MN; her children, John Andrew (Amy) Hamill of Priest River ID, and Elizabeth (Michael) Augustyn of Loup City, NE; and grandchildren, Emily Lynn, Joshua, Casey, and Abigail Grace.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Christ Community Church, 404 South 108 Avenue, Omaha, on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION at 10am also at the Church. Lynn bequeathed her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska for medical education and research.

Memorials may be sent to Christ Community Church (music ministry), the Nebraska Humane Society, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Into your hands I commit my spirit; deliver me, Lord, my faithful God.

Psalm 31:5
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
404 South 108 Avenue, Omaha, NE
Jan
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ Community Church
404 South 108 Avenue, Omaha, NE
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
John, I am so sorry to hear about Lynn's passing. May the Lord comfort you during this difficult time. Steve
Steve Glandt
January 20, 2022
John, John Andrew, Amy, Mike, Elizabeth and grandkids, blessings and prayers. I´m so sorry for the journey you´ve been on. I knew Lynn before Mark and I were married, she was the accompaniment for a music contest. I know Lynn´s smile was what got me through. We had such wonderful family times at Paul and Arlene´s farm. Watching our children get to ride bikes, the tree house, and sledding. Holidays were crazy and special. Lynn was so thoughtful to call a couple times a week and cry and laugh with me when Mark passed. I want to think of Lynn in Heaven being whole healthy and a guardian angel watching over your families. Love Lydia
Lydia Giziewski
Family
January 17, 2022
Love Lydia
Lydia Giziewski
Family
January 17, 2022
Bill and Jeanne
January 11, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Lynn´s passing!! We lived close to each other for many years and we considered her to be a good friend! Our thoughts and prayers are with all family members and friends!! Rest In Peace Lynn, you will be very missed!!
Mike and Lana Christensen
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sending prayers for comfort and peace to your family. I am sorry for your loss. Love you guys.
Shanna Gillming
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results