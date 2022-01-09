John, John Andrew, Amy, Mike, Elizabeth and grandkids, blessings and prayers. I´m so sorry for the journey you´ve been on. I knew Lynn before Mark and I were married, she was the accompaniment for a music contest. I know Lynn´s smile was what got me through. We had such wonderful family times at Paul and Arlene´s farm. Watching our children get to ride bikes, the tree house, and sledding. Holidays were crazy and special. Lynn was so thoughtful to call a couple times a week and cry and laugh with me when Mark passed. I want to think of Lynn in Heaven being whole healthy and a guardian angel watching over your families. Love Lydia

