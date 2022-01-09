Hamill, Lynn Marie
June 1, 1950 - January 6, 2022
Lynn Marie Hamill went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2022, at age 71 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Lynn was born to Paul and Arlene Giziewski on June 1, 1950, in Huron, SD. In her youth, she excelled in school and was on her high school debate team, and played trombone in the band.
Lynn met her husband, John Joseph Hamill in 1972, the year she graduated college. They married on June 1, 1973, and went on to have two children, John Andrew and Elizabeth Marie.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Lynn was a longtime Elementary Music Teacher in the Omaha Catholic School System. She loved working in her garden, singing in the Church choir, playing her trombone and piano, and animals, especially horses. Throughout her adult life, she held an unwavering faith in God and trust in the Bible.
Lynn joins her parents, Paul and Arlene; and brother, Mark in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, John; her sister, Paula (Timothy) Speidel of Belle Fourche, SD; her brother, Kevin (Kathy) Giziewski of Champlin, MN; her children, John Andrew (Amy) Hamill of Priest River ID, and Elizabeth (Michael) Augustyn of Loup City, NE; and grandchildren, Emily Lynn, Joshua, Casey, and Abigail Grace.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Christ Community Church, 404 South 108 Avenue, Omaha, on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11am, with VISITATION at 10am also at the Church. Lynn bequeathed her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska for medical education and research.
Memorials may be sent to Christ Community Church (music ministry), the Nebraska Humane Society, or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Into your hands I commit my spirit; deliver me, Lord, my faithful God.
Psalm 31:5
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.