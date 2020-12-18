Menu
Lynn A. Lambert
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Lambert, Lynn A.

Age 75

Lynn Lambert, of Omaha, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Lambert. Lynn is survived by his wife, Carol Lambert of Omaha; daughters, Kristen (Jay) Blair of Rogers, AR; and Jennifer (Joe) Cunningham of Omaha; five grandchildren, Brady Blair, Chelsey Blair, Leo Cunningham, Iris Cunningham, and Ruby Cunningham; brother, Randy Lambert of La Quinta, CA; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Lambert of St. George, UT. Lynn was retired from the Union Pacific where he worked in labor relations for over 30 years.

No services are scheduled at this time, and burial will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Elkhorn Eagle's Club #3943 and can be mailed to or left at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sana Amoura
December 24, 2020
Carol so very sorry to learn of Lynn´s death. So many great memories of the Applewood parties, golf and football games with him. May God grant you peace through this most difficult of time
Larry Wee
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, Carol and family. Prayers for you in the upcoming days. God Bless
Larry and Lori Wee
December 19, 2020
I´m so sorry Carol. You have my sympathy and prayers. It is not a fun club to belong to.
Adie Bohnenkamp
December 19, 2020
Thinking of all of you sorry for your loss Love Chuck and Roni
Chuck Cunningham
December 18, 2020
