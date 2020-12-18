Lambert, Lynn A.Age 75Lynn Lambert, of Omaha, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Lambert. Lynn is survived by his wife, Carol Lambert of Omaha; daughters, Kristen (Jay) Blair of Rogers, AR; and Jennifer (Joe) Cunningham of Omaha; five grandchildren, Brady Blair, Chelsey Blair, Leo Cunningham, Iris Cunningham, and Ruby Cunningham; brother, Randy Lambert of La Quinta, CA; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Lambert of St. George, UT. Lynn was retired from the Union Pacific where he worked in labor relations for over 30 years.No services are scheduled at this time, and burial will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Elkhorn Eagle's Club #3943 and can be mailed to or left at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222