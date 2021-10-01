Osterholm, Lynn E.
October 16, 1937 - September 30, 2021
Longtime Area Educator. Survived by wife, Pauline E.; son, Mark E. Osterholm (Staci); daughter, Karen L. Osterholm; two grandchildren, Lauren and Cole; brother, Lemar (Sharon).
The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct 3rd from 1pm to 2pm at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th Street, followed BY FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. Interment: Glenwood, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.