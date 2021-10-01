Menu
Lynn E. Osterholm
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Osterholm, Lynn E.

October 16, 1937 - September 30, 2021

Longtime Area Educator. Survived by wife, Pauline E.; son, Mark E. Osterholm (Staci); daughter, Karen L. Osterholm; two grandchildren, Lauren and Cole; brother, Lemar (Sharon).

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct 3rd from 1pm to 2pm at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th Street, followed BY FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm. Interment: Glenwood, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S. 114th Street, NE
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S. 114th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
May he rest in peace! Lynn was one of the nicest individual I ever knew! He was a great teacher, coach and person. I was a friend at both Ralston and Northwest High Schools. My sincere condolences to the family.
Bob Mackie
October 4, 2021
Dear Pauline, I don't know if you'll remember me, but I was the librarian at the new Sunny Slope School the first two years after it was built; I was only there half time those years because I was assigned another school too. I remember that you taught 4th grade there, and I think you were pretty good friends with Patty Malone and Elaine Penkava (both of whom have died). I just want to extend my sympathy to you on the death of your husband. May God give you comfort and peace. Ardys
Ardys Hansum
October 3, 2021
In 1963, Mr. Osterholm was my freshman football coach at Benson. He was all a coach should be: encouraging, understanding, and goal-driven. May his family be comforted.
David Filipi MD
School
October 3, 2021
Lynn was a fellow teacher & good friend. Used to see him at Donut shop. He will be missed, really liked Lynn.
Tom Allen
Friend
October 2, 2021
Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to Pauline and the entire Osterholm family. Lynn´s friendship was very valuable to the Torring family. May he rest in peace.
Erik Torring
Friend
October 1, 2021
To the family of Mr. Osterholm, thank you for sharing Lynn with the Ralston Public Schools family. He was a very positive teacher and made a difference in many students lives. My prayers for peace and comfort for you. (Ralston class of '90)
Linda (Ash) Richards
School
October 1, 2021
