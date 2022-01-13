Erisman, M. Diane



October 21, 1937 - January 9, 2022



Diane joins her parents, Carl and Mary, and her brother, Carl Jr. (Sonny) in heaven. She is survived by sister, Simone Hernandez; and brother, Paul (Sandy) Boisseree; sons, Mark (Janine) Erisman; Todd (Stefanie) Erisman; daughter, Katherine (Dan) Vanderveld; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews.



SERVICE: Tuesday, January 18, 10am.



Kremer Funeral Home



6302 Maple St. | (402) 553-3155



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.