Diane joins her parents, Carl and Mary, and her brother, Carl Jr. (Sonny) in heaven. She is survived by sister, Simone Hernandez; and brother, Paul (Sandy) Boisseree; sons, Mark (Janine) Erisman; Todd (Stefanie) Erisman; daughter, Katherine (Dan) Vanderveld; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Tuesday, January 18, 10am.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple St. | (402) 553-3155
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
Mark, Todd and family,
Please accept my sympathies. I´ll be praying for your family.
Richard P. Garrigan
Friend
January 15, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Diane´s passing. Our families were such good friends so many years ago in Auburn. Glen and Gracie thought the world of Diane. Prayers for your family.
Nancy Noda (Damme)
Friend
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God welcome her with open arms.
Lisa Wade (Ebert)
School
January 13, 2022
Sweet Mrs. Erisman will hold a special place in my heart. My Mom was always so grateful that Mrs. Erisman was willing to pick us up from "Sprite Night" or the movies so she didn´t have to. She always had a beautiful smile on her face and a warm hug for all of Kathy´s friends. Thank you for the memories!!
Brigid (Morrison) Burbridge
Friend
January 13, 2022
Your Mom was such a Special Lady!! So sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you! M