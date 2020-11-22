Menu
Sr. M. Esther Joyce Osm
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Joyce, Sr. M. Esther, OSM

April 11, 1923 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mary (McGuinn) and John Joyce; and brothers, James Joyce and Brother Joseph Joyce, FSC. Survived by brother, Raymond Joyce; sister-in-law, Jeanne Joyce.

PRIVATE WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, followed by Private Interment at the Servants of Mary Cemetery. A Public Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
