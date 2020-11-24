Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sr. M. Esther Joyce Osm
Joyce, Sr. M. Esther, OSM

April 11, 1923 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mary (McGuinn) and John Joyce; and brothers, James Joyce and Brother Joseph Joyce, FSC. Survived by brother, Raymond Joyce; sister-in-law, Jeanne Joyce.

PRIVATE WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 25, followed by Private Interment at the Servants of Mary Cemetery. A Public Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.