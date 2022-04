Wilkinson, Sr. M. Evangeline, O.S.M.



July 12, 1931 - December 19, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Phyllis Wilkinson; sister, Sr. Rosalima Wilkinson, R.S.M.; and brother, Edmund Wilkinson. Survived by brother, John Jelen (Jan) of Rockville, MD; and sister, Janet Jelen Isaacs of Bluffton Court, SC.



PRIVATE WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, December 22, at 10:30am at Servants of Mary Chapel, followed by Private Graveside Service at Servants of Mary Cemetery. ALL SERVICES ARE PRIVATE. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary, 7400 Military Ave., Omaha 68134.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.