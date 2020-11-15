Menu
M. Janet Fleissner
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Fleissner, M. Janet

August 14, 1932 - November 7, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Bob Sr.; great-granddaughter, Adora Fleissner. Survived by daughters, Clarice Murnan (Bob), Peg Fleissner, Judy Fleissner (John Damme), Joan Clark (Paul), Mary Pote (Kevin), Deb Schoneweis-Wilson (Greg); sons, Bob Jr. (Jolene), Jim (Kay), Rich (Joan), Bill (fiancee, Mary Peterman), Buz; 34 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Lisa Staudacher, RSM and Georgia Ebel.

Due to COVID, there will be private family services. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.