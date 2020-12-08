Watts, M. Dale
January 11, 1933 - November 29, 2020
Born in Omaha to Max and Ella Mae Watts. Survived by: wife, Sallie Watts; children, Cindy (Bill) Kriebick, David Watts, Kathy (Steve) Zink, Judy (Steve) Moy, Lisa (Dave) Weigman, Melinda (Sam) Ghannam; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren.
As per his request there will be no services. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Nebraska Humane Society.
NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA
402) 718-9529 NeptuneCremationOmaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.