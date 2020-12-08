Menu
M. Dale Watts
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
5364 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Watts, M. Dale

January 11, 1933 - November 29, 2020

Born in Omaha to Max and Ella Mae Watts. Survived by: wife, Sallie Watts; children, Cindy (Bill) Kriebick, David Watts, Kathy (Steve) Zink, Judy (Steve) Moy, Lisa (Dave) Weigman, Melinda (Sam) Ghannam; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren.

As per his request there will be no services. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Nebraska Humane Society.

NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA

402) 718-9529

NeptuneCremationOmaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Neptune Cremation Service - Omaha
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're so sad to hear of Uncle Dale's passing. We will always remember his humor and kindness at the Watts Family Reunions. We send our love, sympathies & prayers to all the family, and have made a donation to the Neb. Humane Society in memory of Uncle Dale.
John, Stella & Sean Watts
January 3, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Dale´s passing. I am comforted that he and Chuck have their standing card game still going in a better place
Stephanie Kielian
December 19, 2020
To Dale's Family,

I cannot tell you how sorry I am for your loss. I only met Dale twice (this year) but his aura was so powerful and positive that I looked forward to getting to know him better. I can only imagine what a wonderful person he was to his family.

What a neat and extraordinary man.

He will be missed.
Kerry Reiss
December 16, 2020
A wonderful man and a great boss! Enjoyed working with you all those years Rest In Peace Dale
Linda Caster
December 9, 2020
Enjoyed working with you. Journey well!
Craig Smith
December 8, 2020
