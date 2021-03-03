Menu
Mabel E. "Mae" Heger
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Heger, Mabel E. "Mae"

November 15, 1929 - March 2, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Deryle. Survived by her children: Marilee, Terry, Bob, Bill, Lori (Ed), Patti (Scott); grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 6:30pm, with VISITATION beginning at 5pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St., Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time of loss. May your mom RIP always With sympathy, Jason and Lisa Kuehl family
The Jason Kuehl family
March 3, 2021
