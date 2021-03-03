Heger, Mabel E. "Mae"
November 15, 1929 - March 2, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Deryle. Survived by her children: Marilee, Terry, Bob, Bill, Lori (Ed), Patti (Scott); grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 6:30pm, with VISITATION beginning at 5pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to the family. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com
