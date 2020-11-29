Huckeby, Mack C.April 23, 1940 - November 26, 2020Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Bertha; children: Francis Huckeby, Robert (Shelly) Huckeby and Tina Rubek; grandchildren: Kayla, Nathan (Virginia), Charles, Conner, Haley (Dakota), Holey, Harley; great-granddaughters: Harper and Murphy; brother, Ray (Vera) Huckeby, sister, Maxine Walker; special family, Lenny and Lara; special friend, JohnVISITATION Monday, 5-7pm. FUNERAL Tuesday, 10am Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Omaha National CemeteryThe funeral service will be broadcast live on the funeral home websiteKORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 |