Macrino J. Dominguez Jr.
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Dominguez, Macrino J. Jr.

June 11, 1959 - February 19, 2021

FUNERAL: Thursday, 11am, at the mortuary. VISITATION begins at 10am.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Feb
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Albert Danny and family, So Sorry for your loss and prayers are for you all.
Martin Gomez
February 28, 2021
Uncle Mac, Albert, Danny and Anna, I am so very sorry to hear this Bless your broken hearts. Sending, you all, my love and prayers. Cousin Shelly
Shelly McCabe
February 28, 2021
Max & Family I am so sorry & heartbroken about Macky's passing. So many memories from young grade school kids, High School, working at El Charro's to adulthood. He always kept me laughing. He will be missed but not forgotten. I will be praying for you & the Family.
Marci (Espejo) Burson
February 25, 2021
RIP-Big brother I want to thank you for all the memories and good times&laughs you gave us, you are going to be missed but never forgotten Love you always Al Jo Aj&Sam
Al
February 25, 2021
To Max, Danny and family. So sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our prayers.
Joe & Cindy Grasso & Family
February 24, 2021
GOODBYE TO A GREAT LADY AND A GOOD FRIEND
uncle pete sorich
February 24, 2021
To Al and Jo- please accept my sympathy in the loss of your brother. I remember the birthday parties for AJ and Sam and how much fun he was! Love to all of you!
Donna Greenlee
February 24, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Mac and the family. So sorry for your Loss. Jim and Tammi Slater
Tammi Slater
February 24, 2021
My heart is sad. So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers.
Nancy Babe
February 24, 2021
