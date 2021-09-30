Pettis, Madelyn L.



March 8, 1921 - September 26, 2021



Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; her daughter, Mary Ann (Richard); and her son, Lawrence Michael (Ella).



Madelyn is survived by her sons: Glenn (Marta), John (Jeneanne), Michael (Judy), Shawn (Pamela); and her daughter, Kaye (Rolando); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.



VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, 6-8pm, with Rosary at 7pm. SERVICE (Mass): Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11am, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3604 N 65th St., Omaha, NE 68104. Memorials to St. Bernard School.







Fear no more the heat o' the sun,



Not the furious winter's rages;



Thou thy worldly task has done,



Home art gone, and ta'en thy wages:



Golden lads and girls all must,



As chimney-sweepers, come to dust.



– Shakespeare







