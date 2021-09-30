Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; her daughter, Mary Ann (Richard); and her son, Lawrence Michael (Ella).
Madelyn is survived by her sons: Glenn (Marta), John (Jeneanne), Michael (Judy), Shawn (Pamela); and her daughter, Kaye (Rolando); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, 6-8pm, with Rosary at 7pm. SERVICE (Mass): Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11am, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3604 N 65th St., Omaha, NE 68104. Memorials to St. Bernard School.
Fear no more the heat o' the sun,
Not the furious winter's rages;
Thou thy worldly task has done,
Home art gone, and ta'en thy wages:
Golden lads and girls all must,
As chimney-sweepers, come to dust.
– Shakespeare
KREMER FUNERAL HOME
6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
I´m so sorry to hear of Great Aunt Mickey´s passing. She was a very sweet lady. She was always happy and smiling. She will be missed. I wish I lived closer to attend her funeral. I will be sending a donation in her honor. She´s finally reunited with all of her siblings; especially my Grandpa Francis, her brother.
Kathleen Kros-Popoff
Family
October 5, 2021
What can anyone say....she was such a special person in so many ways - My heart hurts for all of you - God has welcome her home.
Lein (Tinsel) Anderson
October 4, 2021
My only memories are of your mother are when I was very young.
Everything I know about her is from family and friends in her parish. She was known as the most loving mother. She was so devoted and filled with the grace of God.
My heartfelt prayers go out to her family.
Michele (Pettis) Palagi
Family
September 30, 2021
Glenn, I was sorry to read of your mothers death. I'll remember you and yours in my prayers to help you through this difficult time. May God bless.
Michael OKeefe
Friend
September 30, 2021
A special lady who I remember best for her wonderful children. My sympathies to all.
Ellen Guilfoyle Graham
Family
September 30, 2021
Glenn and Mike My deepest sympathy on your mom's passing. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.