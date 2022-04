Garst, Madge S.January 9, 1920 - June 24, 2021Survived by son, Mike Garst and wife, Vicki; brother, Ron Kvam; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Wednesday, July 7, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, July 8, at 10:30am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. To leave Condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400