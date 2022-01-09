Forte, Maggie L.



February 19, 1930 - December 21, 2021



Maggie L. Forte was born in Whiteville, NC on February 19, 1930, and passed away in Omaha on December 21, 2021. She leaves behind her children: J. Harold (Anniebell) Jones, Boris A. (Tina) Forte, V. Leon Forte, Veronis L. Forte, Abdul Jihad, Andre D. Forte, and Kerri Jones; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Emmaline) Jones; Rudolph Powell; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee H. Forte; parents, George and Mary Ida Lashane; sister Pearline Powell; and step-father James Jones.



The family extends gratitude to friends, caregivers and all allied health personnel.



VISITATION: Friday, January 14, at 12Noon, with SERVICE to follow at 1pm, all at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha. INTERMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



