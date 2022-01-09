Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Forte, Maggie L.
February 19, 1930 - December 21, 2021
Maggie L. Forte was born in Whiteville, NC on February 19, 1930, and passed away in Omaha on December 21, 2021. She leaves behind her children: J. Harold (Anniebell) Jones, Boris A. (Tina) Forte, V. Leon Forte, Veronis L. Forte, Abdul Jihad, Andre D. Forte, and Kerri Jones; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Emmaline) Jones; Rudolph Powell; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee H. Forte; parents, George and Mary Ida Lashane; sister Pearline Powell; and step-father James Jones.
The family extends gratitude to friends, caregivers and all allied health personnel.
VISITATION: Friday, January 14, at 12Noon, with SERVICE to follow at 1pm, all at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha. INTERMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
3 Entries
My prayers are with all of you. Maggie was such a wonderful and loving person. I enjoyed our time together at McAuley Bergan and Franciscan Center.
Sister Eva Fritz
Friend
January 14, 2022
To Boris(Tina) and all the Forte family. I will always remember her beautiful smile and stories of her work days in California. Please know that my prayers are with you during your time of loss. May God bless.
Family of Carolyn and Nichelle Griffith.
Carolyn Griffith
January 14, 2022
From my family to yours we send our deepest condolences and prayers. May God be with you and keep you in these difficult times. Love from the Dixon Family