Watkins, Maisie A. (White)
July 1, 1934 - October 24, 2020
Preceded in death by her parents George and Celestine White; sister, Janet Penney; husband, Leroy Watkins.
Survived by a host of family and friends who will miss her very much.
VISITATION Thursday, October 29th, from 12 to 1 p.m, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street.
Private family service. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.