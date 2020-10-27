Menu
Maisie A. Watkins
Watkins, Maisie A. (White)

July 1, 1934 - October 24, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents George and Celestine White; sister, Janet Penney; husband, Leroy Watkins.

Survived by a host of family and friends who will miss her very much.

VISITATION Thursday, October 29th, from 12 to 1 p.m, at Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street.

Private family service. Burial Mount Hope Cemetery.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
