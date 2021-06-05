I first met you when you were working in the kitchen at Gallagher's and I was their food purveyor. I, particularly, remember you telling me that you had a secret and for me to not to tell your two bosses ,Rusty Harmsen and Craig Wetterstrom,that you were going to leave that restaurant to start your own restaurant with someone named " Bill" on south 10 st.,south of the Old Market, calling it Neon Goose. Although Bill didn't have much of any hospitality experience,he learned well from you and you two were an excellent team .I was honored to know you both professionally at many restaurants and also socially for over 35 years. Thank you for all of your unselfishness and ability to share your food service skills to others just getting started in the business. Many of those young people went on to pursue their own dreams of becoming a successful restauranteur just like you. Mac,you will be missed for many, many reasons....most of all, just you being "you"...both as a talented professional and as a good friend. We will miss you. Mike & Suzi Ancona

Michael Ancona May 30, 2021