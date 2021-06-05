Thompson, Malcolm, Jr. "Mac"
April 17, 1951 - May 22, 2021
Mac has been in the restaurant business for over 35 years with his partner, the late Bill Johnette. He was one of the first to offer Sunday Brunches. He was inducted into the Omaha Hospitality Hall of Fame. In 1986, he was named, Restauranteur of the year by the Omaha Restaurant Association. He was a member of the steering committee for Share Our Strengths, Taste of Omaha for more than 12 years. From 1979 -1997, he was the co-owner of the Neon Goose with Bill Johnette. He partnered in the YoYo Grill, opened Taxi's in 2002 with Bill and sold it in 2017. Owned Catagory One Kitchen Gourmet. Mac and Travis Freeman opened Mantra in 2012. When Mac retired, he moved to Palm Springs, CA. He is survived by his mother, Adeline Thompson; sisters, Deanna Townsend, Jerrian Renfro, Jeanne Stroup, and Barb (Duane) Thompson; 1 nephew; 7 nieces; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Jeanine and Travis Freeman; beloved dogs, Lola and Boji. He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Thompson, Sr., brothers-in-law, Reid Townsend, and Wray Renfro; and life partner, Bill Johnette.
SERVICES: Monday, June 7, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 4pm. The Service may be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.net/malcolm-mac-thompson
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church of Schuyler, NE; the Nebraska Humane Society; or Omaha Food Pantry.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.