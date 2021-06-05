Menu
Malcolm "Mac" Thompson Jr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Thompson, Malcolm, Jr. "Mac"

April 17, 1951 - May 22, 2021

Mac has been in the restaurant business for over 35 years with his partner, the late Bill Johnette. He was one of the first to offer Sunday Brunches. He was inducted into the Omaha Hospitality Hall of Fame. In 1986, he was named, Restauranteur of the year by the Omaha Restaurant Association. He was a member of the steering committee for Share Our Strengths, Taste of Omaha for more than 12 years. From 1979 -1997, he was the co-owner of the Neon Goose with Bill Johnette. He partnered in the YoYo Grill, opened Taxi's in 2002 with Bill and sold it in 2017. Owned Catagory One Kitchen Gourmet. Mac and Travis Freeman opened Mantra in 2012. When Mac retired, he moved to Palm Springs, CA. He is survived by his mother, Adeline Thompson; sisters, Deanna Townsend, Jerrian Renfro, Jeanne Stroup, and Barb (Duane) Thompson; 1 nephew; 7 nieces; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Jeanine and Travis Freeman; beloved dogs, Lola and Boji. He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Thompson, Sr., brothers-in-law, Reid Townsend, and Wray Renfro; and life partner, Bill Johnette.

SERVICES: Monday, June 7, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 4pm. The Service may be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.net/malcolm-mac-thompson In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church of Schuyler, NE; the Nebraska Humane Society; or Omaha Food Pantry.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

1010 N 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Jun
7
Service
4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
My heart felt sympathy for the loss of my friend and high school classmate. I first met Mac during our senior year at Schuyler High School. Both of us decided to attend Wayne State College in the fall of 1969. We agreed to be roommates our freshman year to make the transition to college smoother. We roomed at Morey Hall, and his out going personality made it easy to make many life long friends, especially the group of guys from Omaha Rummel High School. I will always remember having brunch or dinner at the Neon Goose and Taxi's. His restaurants were always packed, but he would always step away from his kitchen for a few minutes to say hello to me and my family. There will only be one Mac Thompson, and Neon Goose. Great Memories!
Curt Woods, Denver, Colorado
Friend
June 10, 2021
Bill Mac was a wonderful person and great friend. My prayers are offered at the loss of such a fine man. Louis G. Finocchiaro Phoenix, AZ
louis g finocchiaro
Work
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all.
Karen Pelan
School
June 7, 2021
You will be truly missed my friend. You were a very special person. Rest in peace.
Susie Starman
Friend
June 7, 2021
PEACE
Jack Janousek
Friend
June 7, 2021
From the Neon Goose to Mantra, What GREAT restaurants! More important, Mac's commitment to important values of life! A great friend! Mike
Mike Boyle
Friend
June 7, 2021
Hope you are dancing with the Angels my friend.
John Gordon
Friend
June 2, 2021
Memories of him....Being with Mac (and Bill) in Acapulco, their then-favorite spot...they knew all the good places; meeting up and dancing to Donna Summer in A San Diego night club - it was a Sunday night, near empty and we didn´t care! Sensational holiday parties with the most beautifully decorated trees, working at Category One over Christmas with them, Mac´s fabulous chicken and asparagus crepes for Sunday Brunch at the Goose, and when dining - seeing him wave from the kitchen when he was still at Taxis. I have enjoyed watching him and his adventures (from afar) on Facebook since he moved to Palm Springs. He was having a ball! He will be missed!!
Amy Hayes Preucil
Friend
June 2, 2021
Mac was a kind and generous person. He employed my son Tim when he first moved to Omaha. When my daughter lost her baby many years ago, Mac invited me and sons Ron and Terry to stay at his house when the baby was hospitalized. He treated us like royalty, wanting to do whatever he could for us. He was special. My daughter Tana passed before Mac and will be there to welcome him to his heavenly home. R.I.P. Mac.
Donna Tietsort (cousin)
Family
June 2, 2021
Mac was my first friend when I moved to Palm Springs. We met at the pool just about daily. We socialized with all our neighborhood friends and family and had many happy hours together. He was a great friend to all and his passing has left our hood with a gaping hole. We love you and miss you buddy. Every time I have Margarita, I will think of you.
Mike Ryan
Friend
June 2, 2021
Such sad news. Mac and I had just made plans to get together the next time he was to be in the Orange County area. Such a shame that our plans will now be on hold for the forseeable future. You will certainly be missed by your many friends, and of course your family. Rest in peace my friend....
Tony Ancona
May 31, 2021
Rest in peace Mac. You were one of our favorite people along with Bill. First met when we purchased their house in 1978. Became great friends and attended their parties and of couse being regulars at their restaurants. Sincere condolences to family and friends. Mac was taken way to soon.
joAnn&John Bozak
Friend
May 30, 2021
Mac, you are definitely the most memorable boss I've ever had. I will always picture you handsome and blazing behind the wheel of a fast fancy car. Blaze on!
Maureen Tobin
May 30, 2021
I first met you when you were working in the kitchen at Gallagher's and I was their food purveyor. I, particularly, remember you telling me that you had a secret and for me to not to tell your two bosses ,Rusty Harmsen and Craig Wetterstrom,that you were going to leave that restaurant to start your own restaurant with someone named " Bill" on south 10 st.,south of the Old Market, calling it Neon Goose. Although Bill didn't have much of any hospitality experience,he learned well from you and you two were an excellent team .I was honored to know you both professionally at many restaurants and also socially for over 35 years. Thank you for all of your unselfishness and ability to share your food service skills to others just getting started in the business. Many of those young people went on to pursue their own dreams of becoming a successful restauranteur just like you. Mac,you will be missed for many, many reasons....most of all, just you being "you"...both as a talented professional and as a good friend. We will miss you. Mike & Suzi Ancona
Michael Ancona
May 30, 2021
