Hovendick, Marcea L.



November 13, 1935 - June 1, 2021



Survived by daughters, Carole Holley (Robert), Cathie Greise, Cynthia Harwell (Thomas), Cheryl Hovendick and Courtney Ulrich (Brian); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATION: Saturday, June 5th, from 2-5pm at 2138 South 39th Street in Omaha, NE. Other Services will be announced at a later date.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.