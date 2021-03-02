Filips, March T.Age 85March Filips, of Crofton, NE, died on Saturday, February 27, at his home in Crofton. March is survived by his wife, Eleanor Filips of Crofton; his children, Mark Filips of Omaha and Los Angeles, and Mike and Michelle Filips of Omaha; his grandchildren, Jack and Leah Filips of Omaha; his brothers, Randy Filips and Bob (Kelly) Filips of Crofton, and Jim (Cindy) Filips of Yankton, SD; nine nieces and nephews; and his beloved Italian Greyhound, Tuffy.Private family services are Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE. Burial at St. Rose of Lima cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.Wintz Funeral Home1118 W 2nd St, Crofton, NE 68730 | (402) 254-6547