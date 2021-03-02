Menu
March T. Filips
FUNERAL HOME
Wintz Funeral Home
1118 W 2Nd St
Crofton, NE
Filips, March T.

Age 85

March Filips, of Crofton, NE, died on Saturday, February 27, at his home in Crofton. March is survived by his wife, Eleanor Filips of Crofton; his children, Mark Filips of Omaha and Los Angeles, and Mike and Michelle Filips of Omaha; his grandchildren, Jack and Leah Filips of Omaha; his brothers, Randy Filips and Bob (Kelly) Filips of Crofton, and Jim (Cindy) Filips of Yankton, SD; nine nieces and nephews; and his beloved Italian Greyhound, Tuffy.

Private family services are Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, NE. Burial at St. Rose of Lima cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post #128.

Wintz Funeral Home

1118 W 2nd St, Crofton, NE 68730 | (402) 254-6547

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.
God bless him and his entire family. Great teacher we had in the mid 60s.
Douglas Polt
Student
March 2, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of your Father and husband. God send Peace and Comfort To You All.
Rich& Rosemary Hagedorn
March 2, 2021
