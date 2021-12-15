Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcia Kay Vasek
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Vasek, Marcia Kay (Hamann)

October 31, 1950 - December 9, 2021

Marcia Kay (Hamann) Vasek passed away peaceful on December 9th from cancer. She was born to Otto and Anna Hamann, the youngest of four daughters. She grew up in Leigh, NE attending both elementary and high school, graduating as Valedictorian of her class in 1968. She married Greg Vasek on September 1st, 1974 and they were blessed with two boys, Christopher and Troy.

Marcia attended the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln before spending one year in Omaha training as a medical technologist receiving her degree from UNMC in 1972. She returned to Lincoln working for the University Health Center and continued her studies by obtaining her Masters in Adult Education. In 1977 she was hired by Southeast Community College, to establish and supervise their Medical Technician program.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Anna; and her three sisters, Maxine, Shirley, and Jeanette. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Greg; sons, Christopher and Troy; daughter-in-law, Brandie; and grandchildren, Kennedy and Carson.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Marcia in the spring for extended family, friends, and neighbors. The family asked that memorials be made in lieu of flowers, to Southeast Community College Foundation, 301 S 68th Place, Lincoln NE 68510 (designate for Marcia Vasek scholarship fund) or the Leigh Legacy Endowment Fund, PO Box 51, Leigh NE 68643.

Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Greg, Iam so sorry to hear of Marcias death. I must have missed it when it was published in the paper, David told me last evening. I will keep you in my prayers I know first hand how you must feel losing your best friend and partner in life. I still miss Harry so much. My deepest Sympathy Shirley Amen
Shirley Amen
December 25, 2021
So very sadden to learn of Marcia's passing. Many, many good memories of Marcia and Greg as students in our first teaching jobs. We see by her picture, she hadn't lost her smile. Our sympathy to her family.
Jerry and Cecilia Hall
School
December 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of having Marcia as my mentor when I went through the MLT program at SCC. I was in the second class to be accepted and graduate. She was a big part of my decision to choose Medical Technology as my career. My deepest sympathy to your family.
Dawn Meister
School
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results