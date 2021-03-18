Rocha, Marciano "Mickey"June 2, 1936 - March 16, 2021Marciano "Mickey" Rocha, age 84 of Council Bluffs, passed away March 16, 2021. Mickey was born June 2, 1936 in Council Bluffs to the late John and Clara (Acosta) Rocha and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. He served from 1954-57 in the US Army as Battery Clerk-60th Field Artillery in Germany. Mickey was united in marriage to Karen Kennedy and together raised their family until her passing in 1997 after 38 loving years. Mickey worked for the US Postal service for over 30 years retiring as Postal Clerk in 1992.He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Della Hernandez; brother, Nick Rocha; wife, Karen 1997; daughter, Jody Rocha 2010. Survivors include his children: son, Victor Rocha (Lori); daughters: Mickie Foote (Justin), Terry Contreas, Julie Fargnoli (Rick), Lisa Parsons (Aaron); 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Valentino (Janice), Ricardo Rocha; sisters: Marcelina Smith (Greg), Flora Falcon, Victoria Dominguez (Edward), Toni Adams, Shelia Rocha(Mike); many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, all at funeral home. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Refreshments and fellowship to follow at the Mile A Way. Family will direct memorials.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com