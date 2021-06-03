Dear Kenny, I'm sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I know this has been especially difficult for you. I pray there were some moments of peace and comfort before her passing and that God lifts your sorrow and restores it with the best of memories you ever shared. Don't let the final days of her disease be the thoughts you hold on to, instead, as hard as it may be to believe, understand a mother's love NEVER dies. Hold onto the fact she loved you with that love from the moment you entered this life and the moment she exited hers. Stay strong Kenny, and God bless you and your family. My sincere condolences, Sandy heyd

Sandy heyd June 2, 2021