VISITATION to take place on Wednesday, June 2, from 5-6:30pm at Bethany Funeral Home, followed by VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to be held on Thursday, June 3, at 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 So. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE 68147). INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Dear Kenny,
I'm sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I know this has been especially difficult for you. I pray there were some moments of peace and comfort before her passing and that God lifts your sorrow and restores it with the best of memories you ever shared. Don't let the final days of her disease be the thoughts you hold on to, instead, as hard as it may be to believe, understand a mother's love NEVER dies. Hold onto the fact she loved you with that love from the moment you entered this life and the moment she exited hers.
Stay strong Kenny, and God bless you and your family.
My sincere condolences,
Sandy heyd
June 2, 2021
Blessings to your family and friends. I will always remember our Friday nights playing Pinochle with the "girls", and you making the BEST Apple Strudel.
June Samson Nemecek
Friend
June 1, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)