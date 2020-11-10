Menu
Margaret A. Allen
Allen, Margaret A. (Ostronic)

January 13, 1928 - November 7, 2020

Avid Creighton Volleyball Fan.

Preceded in death by husband, Verlon. Survived by children, Steven Allen, Ken Allen (Kirby Rockwell), Judy McPeck (Nick); grandchildren, Eric, Craig and Bridget McPeck; numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Thursday, November 12th, 11am, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 10am. Interment: Westlawn. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church Educational Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
